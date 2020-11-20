Armed robbery suspect shot by police after he pointed gun at them on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting of an armed robbery suspect in the area of Schaefer Hwy and W. Chicago Friday night.

According to DPD, patrolling officers spotted what they believed was a robbery in progress. When they confronted the suspect outside the store, police say he pointed a gun at them. Officers fired and struck the suspect, who was conveyed to a nearby hospital.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is listed in temporary serious condition. No officers or civilians were injured in the incident.

