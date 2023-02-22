Armed robbery suspects barricade selves in Detroit home after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Suspects in an armed robbery barricaded themselves inside a Detroit home Wednesday after being spotted by police.

Police said the suspects were in a stolen vehicle that was used during the earlier crime. Investigators tried to stop the vehicle around 10 a.m., but the driver fled. Police called for support due to icy rain.

"They made the decision to tactically retreat, and we leaned on our partners from the Michigan State Police as well as Homeland Security to continue to pursue the vehicle using air support," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes.

The suspects were followed to a home in the 8400 block of Ashton, where they barricaded themselves. Several units, including a crisis negotiation team, responded and negotiated with the suspects until they surrendered peacefully and were arrested.

Police are now working to determine if the people who live in the home know the suspects.

"At this time it does not appear any signs of forced entry. Again, we’re trying to figure out what brought them here. Were they possibly acquainted? We don’t know," Hayes said.