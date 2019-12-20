Armed robbery suspects who led police on chase in stolen U-Haul, charged

Two assault suspects have been formally charged after a chase involving a U-Haul truck that stretched from Dearborn Heights into Detroit Thursday night.

Kaylen Banks and Antonio McLean were arraigned Friday after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a chase that ended 25 minutes later off of Eight Mile.

At 6 p.m. an armed robbery involving a box truck was reported in Dearborn Heights near Van Born and Pelham roads. Police attempted a traffic stop in the area of Van Born and Heather Lane but the box truck then fled.

The driver of the truck then went east bound on I-94 to the area of Eight Mile and Schaefer where, as multiple jurisdictions joined in, the U-Haul truck led officers on chase down an alley before stopping.

Michigan State Police provided dash camera footage of the chase

After a short foot chase, both Banks and McLean were caught.

Banks was charged with armed robbery, fleeing a police officer and habitual offender fourth offense. McLean is charged with armed robbery, fleeing a police officer and habitual offender second offense.

The bonds were set at $500,000.