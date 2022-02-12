Armed suspect shot dead during Dearborn mosque arson investigation

article

An armed individual who allegedly fired at Dearborn police Saturday morning was shot dead after he fled a suspected arson scene at a mosque.

Detroit, and Michigan State Police have formed a joint task force to investigate the incident, which occurred outside the Dearborn city limits, the police department said Feb. 12.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a fire at a local place of worship on Warren Avenue, where a blaze had broken out at the Al-Huda Islamic Association.

While officers were responding to the fire, they encountered an armed man at the scene who appeared to have shot at the officers.

Police then pursued the armed suspect southbound along Lonyo Avenue.

The suspect continued firing at officers after they ordered him to drop his firearm. Police eventually returned fire, killing him. No police were injured.

"This was a tragic incident for our faith community and the Dearborn community overall that unfortunately led to a loss of life," said Dearborn Chief Issa Shahin. "I commend our officers for responding with the utmost professionalism and courage to protect the community from imminent danger."

Anyone with information is instructed to report it to the Detroit Police Department, who are leading the investigation.