Armed suspects flee after trying to steal Dodge Durango from Madison Heights home

article

Police are looking for two suspects who tried to steal a 2021 Dodge Durango from a Madison Heights home early Monday.

Police were called to a home in the 28000 block of Couzens just after 5:15 a.m. after two suspects were caught on camera trying to steal the vehicle. The suspects left after they were unable to steal the vehicle.

One of the suspects was armed with an AR-15-style pistol, police said. Officers urged residents to not approach people trying to steal or break into vehicles.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a white mask, white or gray hoodie, black pants with white stripes along the sides, and light-colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a light skinned black male wearing a light-colored mask, and a gray zip-up hoodie with a black or dark-colored horizontal stripe on the front.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees the suspects is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the crime or identity of the suspects is asked to call police at 248-585-2100.