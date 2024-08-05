2 arraigned after 6-year-old boy's death in Madison Heights

Two suspects faced a judge over the weekend in connection with the beating death of a child in Madison Heights last week.

Daniel Giacchina and Elaina Jennings haven't been charged with the 6-year-old boy's death, but they are facing other charges stemming from the crime. Giacchina is charged with firearm possession by a prohibited person, ammunition possession by a felon, felony firearm, and lying to a peace officer. Jennings is charged with lying to a peace officer.

Jennings received a $25,000 cash/surety bond, while Giacchina's bond was set at $50,000 for the firearms possession charge and $25,000 for the felony firearms charge.

On July 30, police responded to a call of a child not breathing at a mobile home park in the 25000 block of Dequindre around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, the boy was found unresponsive, with multiple physical injuries.

The child was first transported to Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital and then to Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police have not specified the connection between Giacchina, Jennings, and the child.