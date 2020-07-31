Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in case of woman found burned in northern Oakland County: sources

(FOX 2) - A person is in custody in connection with the death of a professional poker player whose body was found earlier this month in northern Oakland County. 

A source close to the case says an arrest has been made in connection with the death of Susie Zhao. 

Zhao's remains were discovered at the Pontiac Lake State Recreation area July 15. 

Zhao, who's from Waterford Township, was a professional poker player and had been living in California. 

Authorities have not yet confirmed any other details related to her case or about who is in custody. 

The FBI has been called in to investigate her death
 