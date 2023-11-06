Arrest made in fatal shooting case of 16-year-old Pontiac girl

article

A citizen from Pontiac was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen girl that was gunned down in late October.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that an arrest was made on Nov. 3. The suspect is 32 years old and detectives are currently seeking charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

The deadly shooting took place on Oct. 28 when Desiree Childs was walking near the intersection of Menominee and Johnson. Near midnight, she was struck in the chest.

The sheriff's office decried the death as senseless and unnecessary days after the shooting.

"Just imagine yourself if you're a parent and you've lost a child for absolutely no reason, how devastating that would be," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard on Oct. 30.

Childs was most likely not the target of the assailant or was mistaken as someone else when she was struck.

A makeshift memorial near where Childs was murdered was created a day after she died.