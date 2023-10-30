Pontiac 16-year-old fatally shot over weekend was unintended target, sheriff says

article

No arrests have been made in the homicide investigation of a 16-year-old fatally wounded by gunfire over the weekend.

Desiree Childs was struck in the chest before midnight late Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff said she was either wrongfully targeted or accidentally struck when gunfire rang out in Pontiac.

"Just imagine yourself if you're a parent and you've lost a child for absolutely no reason, how devastating that would be," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard, who implored with the community to reach out if anyone had any knowledge.

"Someone knows what happened that night," he said.

Police have spoken to some people of interest to clarify details int he case, but still don't have a suspect.

The shooting happened around 11:22 p.m. in the area of Menominee, south of Johnson. Childs was walking when she was struck. After police located her body, they transported her to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Childs was walking with a friend when the shooting happened, police said.

"We don't know whether whoever shot her thought she was somebody else or whether accidentally hit her while shooting somebody else," said Bouchard on Monday.

MORE: Pontiac teen fatally shot while walking with friend

Sheriff's deputies have already canvassed the area for bullet casings and planned on scanning the intersection a second time in case they missed evidence or a separate shooting scene.

A reward of $2,000 is up for grabs to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. Contact the Oakland County Sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.