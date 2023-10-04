Arson suspected after Southwest Detroit antique shop burns

Investigators say a fire at a store early Wednesday in Southwest Detroit may have been caused by squatters.

The fire was reported at an antique shop on Michigan Avenue and Parkinson around 3 a.m.

Because the store was full of items, the flames quickly spread.

"Companies first on the scene found fire on the first floor, extended to basement and second floor," said Detroit Fire Bn. Chief Jeffrey Urbas.

No one was inside the building when firefighters went inside. An investigation is ongoing.

