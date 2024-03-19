VIDEO: Arsonist torches Tesla inside Detroit parking garage

Security cameras captured a suspect lighting a Tesla on fire after damaging the car inside a Detroit parking garage.

Police said the suspect first threw a brick through the back window of the 2023 Tesla that was parked in a garage in the 70 block of W. Alexandrine on the afternoon of March 3. He returned a short time later, poured accelerant on the car, and lit it on fire.

After torching the vehicle, the suspect fled the parking structure near Woodward on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.