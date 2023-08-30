5 local businesses to check out while you're in Royal Oak for Arts, Beats & Eats this Labor Day weekend

As the booths and barricades are set up, Royal Oak businesses are prepping for an influx of people downtown for Arts, Beats & Eats this weekend.

While you'll be able to browse items available from dozens of artists and other vendors, consider checking out some local businesses in Royal Oak.

Plus, it's going to be really hot this weekend, so stopping inside a store gives you a break from the heat.

VIEW: Arts, Beats & Eats guide

Here are five businesses to visit while at the festival:

Sidetrack Bookshop

Sidetrack is an independent bookstore featuring books for all identities. From fiction novels to children's books to history, education, and more, the shop has a little bit of everything and the offerings are constantly rotating.

Find your next book during Arts, Beats & Eats or preorder an upcoming book that you can pick up at the shop when it is ready.

Sidetrack Bookshop has expanded hours for Arts, Beats & Eats. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Friday through Monday.

Find Sidetrack at 325 S. Washington.

(Photo: Sidetrack Bookshop)

Rail & Anchor

This shop features cute and quirky home decor, gifts, knick-knacks, and more.

Rail & Anchor has it all - from silly mugs to funny bumper stickers to drink mixes you can use after decking out your home bar with their bar decor.

The store also sells jewelry, perfume, soaps, and other accessories. There's far too much available to list it all here.

Rail & Anchor is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 6 p.m.

Find Rail and Anchor at 502 S Washington Ave.

Five15

Five15 is offering free drag queen bingo and comedy shows during Arts, Beats & Eats.

The entertainment venue usually charges $25 for bingo but is waiving the cost since it is in the footprint of the festival, which is charging an entry fee.

Shows are planned for Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m.

Tickets are limited and must be reserved in advance. Get them here.

Atomic Coffee

Atomic Coffee is just outside the Main and 4th Street Arts, Beats & Eats entrance, so you can easily get a local caffeine fix.

The coffee shop serves lattes, smoothies, and raw juices. It also has a kitchen with sweets, breakfast, and sandwiches. The Lavender Latte is a personal favorite, Other options include the Mexican Mocha, the Honey-Vanilla Latte, and more.

Visit before the festival opens for the day or step out for a bit and get a drink. Atomic is open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. The kitchen closes at 2 p.m.

Find Atomic at 401 S. Main St. Look for the giant coffee cup.

Made in the Mitten

Made in the Mitten features Michigan-made products from dozens of vendors.

Get a gift basket of goodies from Michigan, find a new shirt, buy handmade soaps, or stock your house with Mitten-shaped decor.

This gift shop is like something you'd find Up North, right here in Royal Oak.

Made in the Mitten is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday during Arts, Beats & Eats and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday.

Find Made in the Mitten at 706 S Washington Ave.