Ascension Providence Rochester strike • Mel Tucker suspended • Murder suspect caught after week-long manhunt

Nurses and radiology technologists with Ascension Providence Rochester are striking this week because of alleged unfair labor practices.

The hospital is accused of locking these employees out and threatening them with arrest. According to OPEIU Local 40, the hospital is planning to bring in strikebreakers from an out-of-state firm.

"Regardless of the planned duration of the strike, we are contractually required to commit to a minimum of four days of work for any registered nursing and radiology technologist staff replaced, starting from the first day of a strike. Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital represented registered nurses and radiology technologists will be temporarily replaced starting the first day of the strike," the hospital said of this in its contingency plan.

Several unfair labor practice cases against the hospital are currently being investigated by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Contract negotiations have been ongoing since last year, and the union says its members haven't gotten raises in several years.

"It is our hope that this situation serves as a wake-up call to the administration, urging them to reevaluate their priorities and actively address the concerns raised by those advocating for patients’ safety and protections. The well-being of the patients should always be at the forefront of any healthcare institution, and it is high time that the administration aligns their actions with this essential principle and core Catholic Values," said Dina Carlisle, the OPEIU regional vice president and Local 40 president.

MSU's Mel Tucker suspended for sexual harassment allegations

Michigan State University head football coach Mel Tucker is suspended following allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault advocate.

In April 2022, Tucker was accused of masturbating while on a phone call with activist Brenda Tracy. He allegedly told investigators that he did that but called it consensual "phone sex."

Tracy speaks to college teams about sexual violence and has spoken to Tucker's athletes numerous times.

The university first learned about the developments in December 2022 and an outside investigation was conducted. The report from that investigation was released in July.

A formal hearing will be held Oct. 5-6. During this hearing, which will be similar to a bench trial, Tucker's future will be determined.

Tucker risks losing a 10-year, $95 million contract.

"This step to place Mel Tucker on an unpaid leave is equally necessary and appropriate for today's circumstances," MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said.

Murder suspect caught after week-long search

A man accused of murdering his mother in Inkster was caught this weekend.

Joshua Hill, 25, was arrested in Detroit. Police say he had a gun when they found him.

Hill's mother was found shot to death multiple times inside her home on Glenwood near Middlebelt on Sept. 4.

Neighbor Teresa McNea said the family is kind, church-going, and normal but said Hill stood out.

"Their son, Josh, definitely had some mental issues. He kept himself over there for 2 1/2 years. He never spoke to anybody on this block," she said.

Man shot by girlfriend's mom after following woman to parents' home

A domestic situation Sunday in Redford led to a shooting in Southfield, police say.

According to police, a couple had an altercation at a Redford home before the man allegedly followed the woman to her parents' home in the 22100 block of Twyckingham Way in Southfield.

The man and the woman's parents got into an argument before the mother, who is a CPL holder, pulled out a gun and shot the man. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

UAW strike deadline nears

Time is running out for the UAW and Big Three to reach a deal before workers strike.

"If we don't get our justice, I can guarantee you one thing - come this Thursday at midnight, there will be action," UAW president Shawn Fain said.

Ford, General Motors, Stellantis and the union have been negotiating as they work to reach a deal and avert a strike. So far, none of the automakers' offers have come close to what the union is looking for.

Union requests include a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. See what they want here.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain.

What else we're watching

The Detroit People Mover will be closed Sept. 11 and 13. Michigan gas price averages are down six cents from last week, and about 10 cents less than this time a month ago. Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on Rosemont near Joy in Detroit A suspicious device found in a vehicle's wheel well in Wayne led to a bomb squad response . The investigation is ongoing. The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate blood amid a shortage.

Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane as East Coast braces for possible impacts

Hurricane Lee is still a large, major hurricane as it moves towards the southwest Atlantic. Dangerous surf and rip currents along the majority of the East Coast are beginning, which will worsen throughout the week, according to FOX Weather.

Citing a report from the National Hurricane Center, FOX Weather noted that winds were sustained around 120 mph, making the storm a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

FOX Weather notes that while the storm will remain far enough away from the Caribbean Islands for any direct impacts, dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents are already buffeting the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico. These conditions will continue spreading to Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas and Bermuda over the coming days.

Read more here.