Bomb squad called after 'homemade device' found in Wayne neighborhood

Wayne police continue their investigation after a suspicious package was found on Sunday.

Wayne Police Department received a call about a suspicious package found in a vehicle's wheel well. The Detroit Metro Airport Bomb Squad responded and determined the device to be a credible threat.

The Metro Bomb Squad safely defused the homemade device, and there is no current threat to the residents, police said.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we are working in cooperation with the FBI and ATF. The safety of our residents is a priority, and we appreciate the quick response of our law enforcement partners," Wayne police said in a news release.

