Police storm home in Royal Oak after several hour stand-off

Police forced their way into a Royal Oak home during a stand-off that lasted over three hours Monday evening.

The incident began just before 7 p.m., in the area of N. Campbell Road and Whitcomb Avenue, according to Royal Oak police. The public was being asked to avoid the area for hours.

The incident was brought to "a safe and successful conclusion" around 10 p.m., police announced on X (formerly Twitter).

According to sources, a man, woman, and two children were inside the home throughout the stand-off with police.

A resident who lives in the area shared with FOX 2 that a four-block radius was blocked off by police.

Photo by @MagicDaveB on X (formerly Twitter).

An ambulance and SWAT were at the scene.

Photo by Brian Puninske/FOX 2 Photog

"They have asked us to 'shelter in place' A gun has been confirmed," posted the account @MagicDaveB.

No weapon has been officially confirmed by police yet.

No other details were provided at this time.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.



