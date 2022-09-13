At least 12 new Ford Mustangs stolen from Flat Rock Assembly Plant

article

Police in Woodhaven are searching for suspects who they say drove off in 12 to 15 new Mustangs from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

According to police, 12 to 15 new Mustangs were stolen around 2:00 Tuesday morning. This is the second such theft of this kind from the Flat Rock plant.

FOX 2 has learned that police have recovered two of the mustangs.

According to FOX 2's Charlie Langton, the cars were stolen from a parking lot in Woodhaven, across the street from the Flat Rock plant.

The Flat Rock Assembly Plant makes the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental.

This is the second such theft of the day. On the other side of the metro, in Warren, thieves smashed through the Stellantis truck plant and stole multiple Jeep Wagoneers. Thieves were able to steal at least two SUVs that cost up to $100,000 before police caught up to them.