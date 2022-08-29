At least 222,000 DTE customers left without power after severe storms; 3 cities under boil water advisories

A fast-moving line of severe thunderstorms moved through Metro Detroit tonight with the National Weather Service issuing numerous warnings.

Just before 8:30 p.m., about 222,000 DTE Energy customers are without power in SE Michigan. Go HERE for the outage map.

The hardest hit areas appear to be Canton, Canton Township, Lake Orion, Wixom, Howell, Pinkney, Farmington, Farmington Hills and Rochester Hills among others, where more than 2,500 in each community are listed without power.

DTE wants to remind the public to stay at least 20 feet from any downed wire, do not cross yellow caution tape and do not touch anything that may be in contact with a downed wire. Please call 800-477-4747 to report downed wires.

A boil water advisory has been issued in Novi, according to the police department. The power outage has impacted the water pressure according to officials.

Outages have also caused Walled Lake and Commerce Township to also issue boil water advisories.

Weather Authority Rich Luterman said that a second round of storms was possible late Monday night starting between 11 p.m. to midnight.

Numerous trees are down in the area including several in Allen Park in video shared by viewer Mary Klepadlo, who drove down Pinecrest Street where a trail of trees could be seen in various yards.

Photo still courtesy of video by viewer Mary Klepadlo.

