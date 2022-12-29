At least one dead after fire engulfs home on Detroit's southwest side

At least one person has been confirmed dead after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side.

The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled at least one body from the home, though it's possible that more people were living there when it caught on fire.

Community Relations Chief James Harris said firefighters took a defensive position when they arrived due to the intensity of the fire. Soon after they arrived, the roof of the home collapsed.

"We got a call around 4:45 this morning about a dwelling fire in the 4000 block of Florida Street," he said. "When they arrived, they saw fire coming out of the roof and flames going everywhere."

It took a couple of hours before crews got the fire under control. By 7 a.m., it was only hot spots that firefighters were managing.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner was soon called out to the home.

MORE: Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle

A neighbor that lives across from the home said she woke up to the sound of cats in front of her home. But about 10 minutes later, she noticed the whole front of her house was lit up.

"I screamed for my husband that the whole front of the house was engulfed," said Wanda Chandler. "Within a five-minute period, it's horrible. The house is gone. Everything is gone."

Chandler had tears in her eyes as she was speaking, worried about the residents that occupied the home. A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, both who are wheelchair bound, stayed at the home.

Wanda Chandler, a neighbor who lives in the 4000 block of Florida Street in Detroit.

It wasn't immediately clear if both people were at the home when the blaze broke out. The victim's identity hasn't been confirmed.

"Right now, I'm really tore up and hurt because I know there were handicapped people in the house," Chandler said. "I'm praying they're not there, but it's not looking good because the wheelchairs are out front."

Chandler said she had known the residents since she moved into her home. She also said the woman was a bit of a hoarder and the house might have been full of items when the fire went up.