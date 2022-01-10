ATF agents find 460+ grams of fentanyl, guns, cash during Dearborn Heights raid, according to affidavit

article

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found hundreds of grams of fentanyl, guns, and cash during a raid in Dearborn Heights, an affidavit shows.

According to the court filing, agents forced their way into 25-year-old Demarious Cockream's home Friday morning. They detained Cockream and searched the home.

Demarious Cockream in 2018 (Photo: MDOC)

During that search agents found about 467.9 grams of suspected fentanyl and about 27.5 grams of suspected cocaine, according to the filing. This included the weight of the plastic bags the drugs were packaged in, agents said.

In addition to the drugs, agents also allegedly found a digital scale, a suspected cutting agent, a bag sealer, two handguns, three cell phones, about $36,000 in cash, and a microwave and blender in the basement.

(Photo: ATF)

There were also text messages about selling drugs on one of the phones, agents said.

The court filing also noted that Cockream's girlfriend said the guns were hers but admitted that Cockream had access to them and had touched them. Cockream is a felon who cannot possess a firearm. Additionally, the court filing stated that photos on the cell phones found in the home showed him handling the weapons.

(Photo: ATF)

According to the affidavit, agents believe Cockream was selling the drugs and are seeking charges against him.