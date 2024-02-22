AT&T outage today? Several states across the U.S. reporting wireless cellular network issues

If you are waking up Thursday morning and having trouble with your smartphone you are not alone.

There have been millions of reports made coast to coast about a major problem with the AT&T wireless network.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in Florida, subscribers were unable to call or text 911 but that issue seems to have been resolved for some as of 7 a.m.

A spike of outages was initially reported on AT&T's website beginning around 3:45 a.m. showing about 1,600 without service. About an hour later, that number jumped to 32,224.

So far, 57 percent of the issues relate to mobile phones, 35 percent have to do with signal issues and 8 percent of the reported problems have to do with mobile internet.

Multiple FOX TV Stations are facing challenges communicating with their station's field crews Thursday morning.

What states are most affected?

According to Downdetector, the cities most affected by the outages include Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, San Antonio, San Diego, Chicago, San Francisco, and Honolulu.

Why is my AT&T service not working?

So far, AT&T is not confirming what the problem is – and its website and customer service response team are quiet.

Why is my phone in SOS mode?

If you are getting an "SOS" in the status bar of your cellphone - you do not have service and your device isn't connected to a cellular network. According to Apple, your device can still make emergency calls – although some law enforcement agencies are reporting that residents are unable to call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.