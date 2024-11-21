Attempted murder suspects lead chase, arrested in Detroit

Michigan State Police arrested two suspects wanted in an attempted in Roseville after a police chase on the city's east side.

MSP was called to help Detroit Police who were involved in a chase with a Chrysler 300 on Tuesday night just before 10 p.m.

Inside the car were suspects wanted for assault with intent to murder in Roseville. The troopers were on patrol when DPD started chasing the car and MSP went to assist and tried to stop the car.

The driver didn't stop and MSP lost sight of the Chrysler near 7 Mile and Kelly.

MSP troopers searched the neighborhood and found it parked near Liberal and Redmond. As they approached the car, two men took off.

Troopers set up a perimeter and tracked them with a canine unit. The suspects, a 20-year-old and and 18-year-old man, were both arrested without incident.

"Both suspects were turned over to Roseville PD on their initial charges." said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "We will also be seeking charges for the driver for Fleeing to Elude. Great work by all three departments to get these dangerous persons off the street."