Attorney: Several hospitals considering taking 14-year-old left brain dead after asthma attack

"The end's not here yet."

That's the sentiment from William Amadeo, the attorney for Sarah Jones' whose son was left brain dead in late September.

Jones has been looking for a new hospital to take 14-year-old Bobby Reyes after an asthma attack left him without any cognitive activity and the hospital housing him has decided to take him off of life support.

"There's other opinions out there that he is not braindead. There are hospitals that have expressed interest. There is a chance Bobby can make it through this," said Amadeo.

While the end isn't here yet, Amadeo said it's been difficult for the family and there appears to be no secure alternative.

"It's been a nightmare, it's not a simple process. We've been calling hospitals throughout the country. We have a full team working on this," Amadeo said. "It's been a very difficult process but we have made a lot of headway."

Doctors at Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor say tests show "Bobby has no brain activity, no brain stem activity, no electrical activity or blood flow to Bobby's brain" and that continuing medical intervention would be "inappropriate."

However, that conclusion was unsatisfactory for Jones.

"He's still here and I gotta fight for him as long as I can. He's worth - his life matters," said Bobby's mom Sarah Jones.

The family has been granted two restraining orders against Mott Children's Hospital to continue treatment as they search for another hospital to take him. In early October, they thought they had found a hospital in Arizona that would take him. However, that deal fell through.

Amadeo said several other hospitals are considering taking Reyes, however, it's not clear if those options will gain much traction.

Bobby Reyes

The story of Bobby Reyes has taken on an almost unreal degree of media coverage, captivating supporters from around the country. The struggle has even reached the ears of another Bobby, Bobby Schindler, the brother of Terri Schiavo, who died in 2005 after her family's fight to keep her alive became an international story.

"It's been a very brutal process for them. They have been emotionally drained throughout this whole process," Amadeo said. "They have been very supportive - they have given us the authority to do whatever we can to try to save this young boy's life."