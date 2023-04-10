Auburn Hills Police search for person who yelled ‘shots fired’ at Great Lakes Crossing Mall

article

Saturday evening, panic spread at Michigan's biggest mall as someone called out ‘shots fired’, prompting a massive police response. Two days later, police are urging those responsible to come forward as they scour video to find them.

The chaos at the Great Lakes Crossing mall in Auburn Hills started around 6:30 Saturday night. As police were at the mall for a reported theft, a fight broke out and officers had to intervene. During the fight, police pulled out a Taser to subdue someone when somebody else yelled ‘shots fired’ - creating a massive panic inside the mall.

Police cleared the mall of any possible active shooter and had taken two juvenile girls into custody. Police said they ran from the scene during the chaos and that they are not responsible for prompting the panic at the food court.

After the shouting, people ran outside and flooded dispatch with 911 calls. The original officers at the scene were quickly overwhelmed and more police from different agencies arrived to assist.

Nobody was hurt during the panic as people ran from the mall.