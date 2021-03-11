Auburn Hills police seek info after 'significant damage' reported at new apartment complex

Auburn Hills police say vandals caused a large amount of damage at a new housing development last month.

The damage occurred sometime between 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and 6:30 a.m. Feb 24 at 3570 Fountain Circle on the north side of Auburn Road between N. Squirrel and Adams roads.

The location of a housing development where vandals caused significant damage in Auburn Hills.

Broken plumbing fixtures caused water damage. Windows were also broken and there were paint and glue damage.

Police said the repairs will be expensive and will delay the apartments from being ready for occupants.

Evidence from the scene is being analyzed, police said. A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips that lead to the conviction of whoever is responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-370-9460.