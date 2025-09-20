Authorities investigate death of dog found in grease pit behind Oakland County restaurant

article

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland County Animal Control are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a dead dog was discovered Friday morning in a grease pit behind a Madison Heights restaurant.

The backstory:

Officials said the body of a Bullmastiff was found wrapped in a blanket in the 2400 block of John R Road.

Authorities said a business owner was discarding grease in the dumpster-like pit when he noticed the dog’s body and called Madison Heights Animal Control, which then referred the case to the Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the dog’s weight, estimated at more than 100 pounds, and the grease-soaked blanket, a search and rescue team used winches to remove the body.

The body was taken to Animal Control for further examination.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Animal Control at 248-858-1070 or the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.