Authorities: Man shot in knee during argument about life insurance in Inkster

A Wayne man was shot Tuesday while trying to get information about life insurance from an Inkster man, authorities said.

According to officials, Elisha Parker, 27, went to the home of James Lauther Moore, 76, in the 1620 block of Helen Street around 2:20 p.m.

Moore allegedly became verbally aggressive when Parker tried to get information regarding life insurance from him. Authorities said there was an argument before Moore allegedly shot Parker in the knee.

Parker drove away and flagged down a police officer, who took him to a hospital.

Moore is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, and three counts of felony firearm.