President Donald Trump is set to announce new tariffs on the auto industry. The president will make his plans known during a late-afternoon press conference from the oval office.

What we know:

Trump will unveil new plans for tariffs on auto imports during a press conference from the president's office Wednesday at 4 p.m.

His press secretary made the announcement during a daily briefing with reporters from the White House. She did not get into specifics.

"The president will hold a press conference in the oval office today at 4 o'clock p.m. to announce tariffs on the auto industry," said Karoline Leavitt, "and I will leave that to him to make that announcement later."

Big picture view:

Auto manufacturers like Ford and General Motors are some of the biggest employers in Michigan and represent a massive share of the American market.

In February, Ford CEO Jim Farley told investors during a conference that tariffs would "blow a hole" in the U.S. auto industry.

American car companies rely heavily on auto imports from Canada and Mexico and tariffs on both countries could raise the cost of materials and supplies, which could push the increase onto the consumer.

According to the Associated Press, the tariffs would disrupt "more than $300 billion in annual U.S. automotive trade" with both countries, posing an existential threat to the production.

Kelley Blue Book, which tracks the selling price of cars and trucks, said consumers may pay as much as $10,000 more for a full-sized truck, while about $3,000 for an average new car.

The pain would intensify if Canada and Mexico added their own tariffs, the AP said.

What we don't know:

The specifics of the tariffs are unknown.

The president has previously announced tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminum imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as 10% tariffs on imports from China.

