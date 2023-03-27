Autopsy pending after 5-year-old boy found dead in Oakland County pool

Family members are waiting for the results of an autopsy after a 5-year-old boy was found dead in a pool in Oakland County over the weekend.

The boy, who has special needs and has been missing in the past, was reported missing in Lake Orion on Saturday afternoon.

While searching for him, Lake Orion firefighters found his body inside a covered pool on Cresmont, about a block away from the boy's home. There was about a foot of standing water in that pool. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, there was a ladder on the pool that the child most likely used to climb in.

The boy was wearing jeans and a sweatshirt but no jacket. The temperature at the time was 37 degrees Fahrenheit.

"All indications are it’s a tragic accident. I'm sure the family is suffering greatly, but ultimately, the final report will be handed over to the prosecutor for any determination," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.