Autorama conversation leads investigators to suspect after classic cars stolen from Macomb County dealership

Three classic cars have been found after they were stolen from a Macomb County dealership last month.

Someone broke into Michael’s Auto Sales in Mt. Clemens and took keys for the cars they then stole a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1986 Buick Regal, and a 1986 Buick Grand National.

The Macomb Auto Theft Squad (MATS) found the Camaro unoccupied a short distance from Michael’s Auto Sale.

(Photo: Macomb County Sheriffs Office)

A second vehicle, the Grand National, was found after a conversation with a man who said he was selling it at Detroit's Autorama last month. Authorities said several Grand Nationals were on display, and a male said he had one for sale for $10,000. However, the car wasn't there and the man said he had no title for the vehicle, which matched the description of the stolen one.

MATS developed a suspect, contacted him, and learned that the Grand National was stolen from Michael's Auto Sales.

Investigators went to Lincoln Park, where the suspect lives, and found the car in the backyard of a home on Montie Street. Authorities said the suspect was linked to that home through family members. A search warrant was obtained, and MATS recovered the car.

Later, the Regal was found in a parking lot of a church in Lincoln Park.

Authorities are now working to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect.