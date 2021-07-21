Baby boy found outside Detroit clinic after person hears crying and calls police

A baby boy was found outside of a Detroit clinic Wednesday morning.

A person heard crying and called police, who discovered the baby in a car seat outside of the Riverview Medical Office, a former hospital on Jefferson Avenue near Van Dyke.

"My officers went and purchased diapers for the baby and then we got the baby to the hospital," said Capt. Conway Petty, with the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct.

The child was evaluated at Children's Hospital. Police said he passed a physical exam and will be OK.

Police were able to identify the baby when they found a wristband inside a bag left with him.

"God works in mysterious ways. While they were trying to find diapers they went through the bag and there was a wristband that identified the baby," Petty said.

CPS placed the baby with a family member while the investigation continues.

"We are trying to contact the mother to find out what her situation was and if there is something we can do to help her," Petty said.