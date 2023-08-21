Expand / Collapse search

Baby boys abducted • Detroit Federation of Teachers, DPSCD reach agreement • Vigil held after fatal crash

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
AMBER Alert issued for infant boys abducted from Livonia

An AMBER Alert is in effect for two 3-week-old boys after they were abducted in Livonia. Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges may be with two Black females who are in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger window.

MONDAY NEWS HIT - An AMBER Alert is in effect for two twin boys who police say were taken from Livonia.

Three-week-old Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges may be with two Black females who are in a black Jeep Cherokee with chrome trim around the passenger window. 

"As far as I know, my daughter and her family was at a hotel staying because their home had gotten broken into," the boys' grandmother Lolita Vann said."A lady reached out to my daughter via Facebook saying that she could help my daughter with diapers; she needed a place to stay, different types of resources because she was a new mom."

Vann said that she believes the woman who reached out to help kidnapped her grandsons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Livonia police at 734-466-2470, ext 2 or 911.

Detroit Federation of Teachers reaches tentative agreement with DPSCD

The Detroit Federation of Teachers announced that a tentative agreement was reached for the 2023-24 school year with Detroit public schools.

The DFT and the Detroit Public Schools Community District have agreed to keep terms of the agreement confidential, the teachers union said in a release.

Thus far, the DFT president, union officers and board members have met regarding the agreement. A special informational meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. to deliver the agreement to all members.

Family remembers 7-year-old killed in crash

A family gathered for a vigil Sunday honoring an 8-year-old girl who died in a crash earlier this month.

Neveah Griffey and her younger brother were in the backseat of a car driven by a cousin when the cousin crashed on Van Dyke and Davison on Aug. 11.

"They were supposed to be going to the park at 4 o'clock, she picked her up - 5 o'clock I called 'We are on our way to the park,'" said Sandra Wade, Griffey's grandmother. "Next call I got was at 7, 'You need to get to the hospital, Nevaeh’s not breathing.'"

Griffey's mother and grandmother say the cousin was drinking and street racing before the fatal crash.

Man dies after crashing into sheriff's deputy cruisers

A man is dead after he crashed into stopped Oakland County Sheriff's Office cruisers. 

The deputies were blocking traffic, so a disabled vehicle could be removed from eastbound M-59 near Rochester Road in Rochester Hills at 11:59 p.m. Authorities say 29-year-old Nicholas Leach, of Shelby Township, crashed his Ford F-150 into the cruisers.

He was trapped in the truck and had to be extricated by first responders. Leach was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities said the lights on the patrol vehicles were on at the time of the crash.

8-year-old dies after Detroit shooting

A shooting Saturday night left an 8-year-old dead.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation, but police say it appears the child got ahold of an unsecured gun inside the home in the 15700 block of Ward  and shot themselves. 

Daily Forecast

It will be hot Monday, but the humidity lets up some.

Less Humid Monday

Starting the day off mild and muggy that will give way to less humid conditions. Rain chances in place for mid week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

What else we're watching

  1. Michigan gas prices are down 5 cents from last week. This drop comes after a record high was set.
  2. A half-mile extension of the Iron Belle Trail at Lower Huron Metropark will open with a ribbon cutting Monday.
  3. Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were injured in a pair of separate jail assaults over the weekend.
  4. Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife, Vivian, were struck by a car over the weekend. Vivian was killed.
  5. The final trials in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer begin Monday.

Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary pounds California and Mexico, flooding roads and trapping cars

Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho.

Forecasters said Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes. The storm already dumped more than 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of rain in some mountain communities and threatened more than an average year's worth of rain in inland desert areas.

Read more here.