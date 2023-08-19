Eastern Market CEO injured, wife dies after being struck by a car walking to dinner in Detroit

article

Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody and his wife, Vivian, were struck by a car Friday night while walking to dinner at St. Aubin and Lafayette.

The Detroit Police Department says the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday. A man in his 20s was driving and struck two pedestrians before crashing into a tree, police say.

Medics arrived and transported the pedestrians and the driver to the hospital. The driver is listed in critical condition.

Dan is in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital and undergoing ankle surgery today. Sadly, Vivian did not survive her injuries according to a representative of the Eastern Market.

"The Eastern Market family is deeply sorry for the Carmody family and will give our full support to Dan and his family through this incredibly sad and difficult time," said President Katy Trudeau.

Trudeau will act as CEO while Dan recovers from his injuries with the support of the Eastern Market Board of Directors and Board President, Cindy Pasky.

Condolences and well wishes may be directed to Eastern Market Partnership at admin@easternmarket.org.

Detroit Police Fatal Squad is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call (313)596-2260 or 1(800)Speak-Up.

READ NEXT: 14-year-old fatally struck on I-696 entrance ramp in Roseville