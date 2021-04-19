Baby dies after Detroit house fire traps him in bedroom

A baby died Monday in a house fire on Detroit's east side.

Fire officials said family members told them the 18-month-old boy was trapped in a back bedroom of a burning house in the 14200 block of Camden.

Firefighters entered the home around 11:40 a.m. and found the body of the badly burned baby on the floor.

Authorities said the fire, which was confined to the room where the child was found, is under investigation. Officials believe the fire was most likely accidental.