Babysitter charged with sexual assault of Warren 5-year-old

A 36-year-old man from Southfield has been charged with criminal sex crimes after family and police said he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old boy he was tasked with keeping safe.

Mark Baum, 36, was charged Monday with two counts of criminal sexual conduct after he inappropriately touched a child on July 16.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, around 8 p.m., they were called to a home by parents who said their 5-year-old son had been assaulted by Baum, who they had hired through the website Care.com, which connects families with services for their children.

The 5-year-old first made the claims of the assault, which an old child in the home said they witnessed.

Baum is not an employee of Care.com but lists a profile on the website, which states he has 10 years of experience, the sheriff said. He has watched the kids one time prior to the alleged touching.

Baum was arrested by Southfield Police and taken to the Macomb County Sheriff where he was charged with two counts each of criminal sexual conduct - second degree. He was arraigned Monday and given a $150,000 cash bond.