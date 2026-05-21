Bags of mutilated dead animals dumped at Southfield cemetery, police investigating

The Brief A Southfield cemetery has been the site of bags of mutilated dead animals being left. Sources tell FOX 2 that other evidence found at the scene has led police to believe this may be connected to cult behavior or animal sacrifice. So far, police have found a decapitated goat and chicken, along with headless pigeons mixed with dead fish.



A bag of mutilated dead animals has been dumped in a Southfield cemetery four times and now police are investigating.

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Goats, birds, fish and many others were all found mutilated in some way. Sources tell FOX 2 that police are looking at the case as possible cult-related behavior or animal sacrifice tied to religion.

‘I’ve been here almost 20 years, and I’ve never heard of anything like this,’ said Modeira Johnson, who lives nearby.

Neighbors are stunned and police are perplexed. It has happened four times when someone has dumped mutilated dead animals at the gates of Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield: goats, birds, and fish.

Sources tell FOX 2 that other evidence found at the scene has led police to believe this may be connected to cult behavior or animal sacrifice.

‘To find animal parts in a cemetery, to desecrate sacred ground, so to speak, it’s reprehensible at best,’ said Johnson.

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So far, police have found a decapitated goat and chicken, along with headless pigeons mixed with dead fish. Grainy security footage shows a man making the latest dump, but details about him remain scarce.

The men FOX 2 spoke with hadn’t heard about the incidents until now, but they say they’ll keep an eye out.

Police will be doing the same as they work to figure out who’s behind this bizarre situation.

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