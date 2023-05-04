Bank robber made off with undisclosed amount of cash in St. Clair Shores, police say

article

A bank robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after a holdup at a St. Clair Shores credit union.

A teller at the Credit Union One Bank on Harper Avenue activated a panic alarm around 2:30 p.m. on May 3, alerting authorities to an unfolding robbery.

According to police, an employee told them a male suspect wearing a blue facemask walking into the business and passed a note demanding money and implying he had a firearm.

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the bank in a white Chevy Impala that had black rims.

Police said he fled north on Harper Avenue.

He's described as a tall, Black male of unknown age with a thin build, and wagering a blue surgical mask. He also had a red head cover, a gray hooded jacket, black pants, and gray Croc style shoes.

If you have any information about the suspect, you're asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-445-5305.