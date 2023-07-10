Barbie is coming to downtown Detroit this week

article

Grab your pink-colored everything because Barbie is coming to Campus Martius this week.

A Barbie-themed Beach Party will be happening Downtown Detroit from 4-9 pm. this Thursday. The beach party is free and ahead of the debut of the highly anticipated movie Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Those attending are encouraged to wear the Barbie signature pink. There will also be a life-size Barbie box for people to take pictures, live music, Barbie-themed cocktails, and a cotton candy bar.

There is also a giveaway for those who come dressed in the Barbie theme and the winner has a chance to win VIP tickets to an advanced screening of a highly anticipated film. The movie will be in theaters on July 21.

