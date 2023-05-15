Downtown Detroit's beach bar opens this week -- What to expect at Campus Martius

article

You don't have to leave Detroit to enjoy a drink on a sandy beach.

BrisaBar in Campus Martius opens for the season Thursday. It features tropical cocktails, food, and entertainment, such as DJs on Friday and Saturday nights and during Sunday brunch.

"At Elia Group, we pride ourselves on our ability to transform the ordinary into entirely iconic environments and that’s exactly what our guests will experience this summer at Detroit’s only downtown beach," said Zaid Elia, founder and CEO of Elia Group and its portfolio of hospitality businesses, the Iconic Collection. "We’re honored to continue our partnership with the Downtown Detroit Partnership to bring Detroit’s hottest summer party back for another momentous season."

The beach will also host Movie Night in the D throughout the summer. Learn more about what's showing here.

BrisaBar will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

BrisaBar will be open through September, weather permitting.

Find more things to do here.