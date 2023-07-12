Barbie movie advanced screenings coming to two Metro Detroit theaters

article

An advanced screening of the upcoming Barbie movie will be playing at some movie theaters in Metro Detroit next week.

While Barbie premiers on midnight July 21, some Emagine theater locations will be showing an early viewing of the film on two days earlier at 7 p.m. Refreshments and special concessions will be available for purchase. And don’t forget to wear pink.

Emagine Theaters said the early screenings would be at theaters in Canton and Rochester Hills.

There is also a special Barbie Bubbles and Brunch event at Emagine locations in Birmingham and Royal Oak. That'll take place on July 23th.

To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated movie. The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The brunch menu includes fresh waffles, assorted fruit, sausage, and a salad station. The entire event cost fifty dollars per person.

For more information regarding these events head over to visit Emagine-Entertianment.com.