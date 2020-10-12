Expand / Collapse search

Barrett Supreme Court hearing, truck crashes into People Mover station, cyber attack at Oakland Co. district

Published 
News App
FOX 2 Detroit

Monday is the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. 

The first day is expected to include opening statements from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein. Each senator on the committee will then give ten-minute opening statements. Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be introduced, sworn-in and give her opening statement. The first day is expected to end after Coney Barrett's opening statement. 

Two days of questioning are expected to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday. You can watch live coverage, which is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, at fox2detroit.com/newsnow

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice "fearless of criticism" as the split Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump's pick to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, draws on faith and family in her prepared opening remarks for the hearings, which begin Monday as the country is in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. She says courts "should not try" to make policy, and believes she would bring "a few new perspectives" as the first mother of school-age children on the nine-member court.

Trump chose the 48-year-old judge after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.

Man pulled from fiery crash at Cadillac Center People Mover station in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating after a fiery crash happened early Monday morning involving a People Mover station. 

We're told the driver of a pick-up truck crashed into the station at the Cadillac Center location in downtown Detroit near Gratiot Avenue and Library Street and had to be rescued from the wreck. 

After crashing, the truck caught fire with the driver still inside. Security guards from the area were able to pull out the driver

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened. 

It's not known right now how badly injured the driver is. 

Driver crashes into Cadillac Center People Mover station in downtown Detroit

A man was pulled from a fiery crash early Monday morning in downtown Detroit at the Cadillac Center People Mover station.

Police investigating cyber attack on Walled Lake school district

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools are warning parents Monday morning about a cyber attack and say hackers were able to gain access to their district's computer system.

It's not clear yet what information was compromised. Police are investigating. 

The system, including WLCSD internet email, Skyward Family Access and access to network drives are expected to be brought back throughout the course of the week. 

Virtual learning is expected to continue Monday uninterrupted. 

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools warns parents of cyber attack

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools are warning parents Monday morning about a cyber attack on the district's network over the weekend.

Family gathers to remember life of woman killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide 

A family is in shock after their loved one Kenya Goodman Simmons was murdered in a gas station parking lot Saturday night at 9 Mile and Hoover in Warren. 

Police told FOX 2 her estranged husband shot her to death and then he shot and killed himself. 

Apparently, the former husband and wife drove to the gas station separately and met up at the location to talk.

Friends and family say they don't want Kenya to die in vain and they want this tragedy to be a wake up all for others. 

"Every woman, if he hits you once, he will do it again," her sister Kimberly Wilson said. "Please protect those that are being abused. We have to do more, let her death be the trigger, spring into action."

Woman killed by husband in murder-suicide, family gathers to remember her life

Woman killed by husband in murder-suicide, family gathers to remember her life

Rain expected later on Monday 

Monday clouds with rain coming our way late!

We will see evening rain showers while a rumble of thunder remains possible.