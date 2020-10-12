Barrett Supreme Court hearing, truck crashes into People Mover station, cyber attack at Oakland Co. district

Monday is the first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The first day is expected to include opening statements from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein. Each senator on the committee will then give ten-minute opening statements. Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be introduced, sworn-in and give her opening statement. The first day is expected to end after Coney Barrett's opening statement.

Two days of questioning are expected to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday. You can watch live coverage, which is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, at fox2detroit.com/newsnow.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett vows to be a justice "fearless of criticism" as the split Senate charges ahead with confirmation hearings on President Donald Trump's pick to cement a conservative court majority before Election Day.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, draws on faith and family in her prepared opening remarks for the hearings, which begin Monday as the country is in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. She says courts "should not try" to make policy, and believes she would bring "a few new perspectives" as the first mother of school-age children on the nine-member court.

Trump chose the 48-year-old judge after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.

Man pulled from fiery crash at Cadillac Center People Mover station in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating after a fiery crash happened early Monday morning involving a People Mover station.

We're told the driver of a pick-up truck crashed into the station at the Cadillac Center location in downtown Detroit near Gratiot Avenue and Library Street and had to be rescued from the wreck.

After crashing, the truck caught fire with the driver still inside. Security guards from the area were able to pull out the driver.

Police are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

It's not known right now how badly injured the driver is.

Police investigating cyber attack on Walled Lake school district

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools are warning parents Monday morning about a cyber attack and say hackers were able to gain access to their district's computer system.

It's not clear yet what information was compromised. Police are investigating.

The system, including WLCSD internet email, Skyward Family Access and access to network drives are expected to be brought back throughout the course of the week.

Virtual learning is expected to continue Monday uninterrupted.

Family gathers to remember life of woman killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide

A family is in shock after their loved one Kenya Goodman Simmons was murdered in a gas station parking lot Saturday night at 9 Mile and Hoover in Warren.

Police told FOX 2 her estranged husband shot her to death and then he shot and killed himself.

Apparently, the former husband and wife drove to the gas station separately and met up at the location to talk.

Friends and family say they don't want Kenya to die in vain and they want this tragedy to be a wake up all for others.

"Every woman, if he hits you once, he will do it again," her sister Kimberly Wilson said. "Please protect those that are being abused. We have to do more, let her death be the trigger, spring into action."

Rain expected later on Monday