Police investigating cyber attack on Walled Lake school district

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools are warning parents Monday morning about a cyber attack and say hackers were able to gain access to their district's computer system.

We're told a team of forensic experts and others who specialize in cyber attacks are investigating what happened.

The attack knocked out the district's system over the weekend. Police have been contacted.

It appears the hackers got access to credentials and other information but investigators are still working to learn what information was gained and what may be at stake.

The system, including WLCSD internet email, Skyward Family Access and access to network drives are expected to be brought back throughout the course of the week.

Virtual learning is expected to continue Monday uninterrupted.