Barricaded gunman arrested after shooting at Detroit police cruiser

A standoff early Monday in Southwest Detroit led to a barricaded gunman shooting at a police cruiser before his arrest.

The standoff at a home near Woodmere and Chamberlain streets began around 12:30 a.m. when a call about shots fired inside the house was made to 911. Police said the suspect was armed inside the home with family members, including several adults and a baby. One person was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

At one point, the suspect came outside and fired at a police car.

"With that shot being fired the officers made the right decision to pull back, tactically retreat, and notify our Special Response Team, and ultimately our barricaded persons protocol was enacted," Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.

The Crisis Response Team, crisis negotiators, and other first responders assisted to help get the man to surrender around 3:30 a.m. He was taken to a hospital because police believe he is in mental health crisis.

