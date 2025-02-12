Suspect who shot court worker during eviction, arrested by Detroit police after standoff

The Brief A barricaded gunman standoff has ended on Detroit's west side Wednesday afternoon. A 36th District Court employee was shot twice by the suspect during an eviction, DPD says. Police outside the location negotiated with the suspect who has been arrested.



A 36th District Court employee was shot twice during an eviction being carried out in the 9200 block of Stahelin Wednesday, leading to a standoff that lasted nearly two hours.

The suspect was arrested by Detroit police at 3 p.m. No officers or civilians were injured.

The backstory:

Arrest of the barricaded suspect by police.

During the eviction, multiple shots were fired from inside the home, hitting the employee at about 12:45 p.m. The victim is now listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital, Detroit police said.

Officers responded at the scene and did not return fire, and surrounded the residence where the suspect is barricaded.

Nearby Detroit Cody High School was briefly placed on lockdown according to officials, but was lifted once the suspect was arrested.

Chief Judge William McConico said in a statement, "Court Officers are called to the scene of an eviction as a last resort. Court orders are not optional, and violence is never the answer. We must uphold respect for the law and those who enforce it."



The Source: Information for this report came from Detroit police.



