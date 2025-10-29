Barricaded gunman in Livonia shoots at police amid standoff

A police standoff with a barricaded man inside a residence on Ann Arbor Trail is underway Wednesday.

The backstory:

At 9:44 a.m. police were called to do a welfare check and found a man inside, who refused to cooperate.

He then allegedly fired one or two shots at police who then called SWAT.

The 35-year-old suspect is inside a condo at Ann Arbor Trail and Rouge Bluff Court at the Arbor Trail subdivision. Police have blocked off the street from Parent to Russell.

Police are asking residents who live nearby to shelter in place and for motorists to avoid the area.

The suspect is known to police which have had previous contact with him on other calls before. He lives in the townhouse with his grandparents, who are not home currently.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.