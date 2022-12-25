Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in Detroit

A gunman who kept Detroit police at bay for 7 hours has surrendered after hours of negotiations on the city's east side.

The gunman barricaded himself inside a home on Christmas Day just after 1 p.m. in the block of Maryland near E. Warren and Alter.

According to police, they went to the home to follow up on a man armed with a weapon call. On arrival, they talked to the suspect's family, and they indicated he suffers from a mental illness. They also told police he had been displaying violent behavior.

Police say the man was armed with a handgun and refused to come out. No one else is inside the home with him.

Police provided an update at around 8:30 p.m. and said it ended peacefully.

"We brought this matter to a peaceful resolution. He is now on his way to a local hospital to get the help he needs," said Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes during a press briefing.

