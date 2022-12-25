Detroit police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings on Christmas Day

article

Police are investigating two fatal shootings on Christmas Day in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. for a body found near John R Street and Lantz Avenue.

Officers on the scene found a person who appeared to have been shot inside a car. EMS pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

Investigators said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

The second shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Meyers.

Police say a man was leaving a gas station when an unknown suspect approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was fatally wounded.

The suspect is still on the run.

READ NEXT: Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured