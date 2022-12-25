Detroit police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings on Christmas Day
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are investigating two fatal shootings on Christmas Day in Detroit.
The Detroit Police Department said they received a call around 7:45 a.m. for a body found near John R Street and Lantz Avenue.
Officers on the scene found a person who appeared to have been shot inside a car. EMS pronounced the person deceased at the scene.
Investigators said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.
The second shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Meyers.
Police say a man was leaving a gas station when an unknown suspect approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was fatally wounded.
The suspect is still on the run.
