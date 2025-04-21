Barricaded gunman surrenders after allegedly shooting 2 women in Roseville

The Brief Officers from numerous police agencies, including Fraser, St. Clair Shores, and Clinton Township, responded to the home on Macel Street around 3:30 a.m. Police arrested Donald Pickett after an early morning standoff, leading to his surrender at about 7 a.m. It's still not clear what went on inside his home - and how or why two females were rushed to the hospital.



A barricaded gunman suspect was arrested Monday after standoff in Roseville, under investigation for allegedly shooting two women.

The backstory:

Early Monday morning a standoff with police unfolded as officers responded to reports of a double shooting at a home on Macel near 14 Mile and Gratiot.

FOX 2 cameras were there during negotiations with police as SWAT and numerous officers surrounded the residence.

"Donald, please answer your phone - the Roseville Police Department needs to talk to you - please answer your phone," a police loudspeaker blared.



Inside the house was 39-year-old Donald Pickett - the suspected shooter who wounded two women. It's still not clear what went on inside his home - and how or why two females were rushed to the hospital.

Monday morning, the Emergency Response Team and multiple police agencies were outside Pickett's house with guns drawn - trying to make contact.

Police also sent in drones to investigate.

"He's going to take out the bottom right window - coming now," police said over the scanner, courtesy of Rangecast.

Police found dogs inside - but no other people - it was neighbor Janet Usleber who finally reached Pickett.

"I got a bystander over here saying she's on the phone with him right now," police said over the radio.

Usleber has known Pickett for more than 20 years.

"We got the suspect on the phone," she said. "And the cops got on the phone with him and they were talking to him calmly - trying to get him out of the house, trying to make sure nobody's getting hurt."

Pickett, 39, had a different explanation about what happened to police.

"He just said the dog went crazy and bit multiple people in the house," police said over the radio.

The suspect finally surrendered at around 7 a.m.

"Front door - front door - he's at the door," police said. "One subject out - drone does not see anything else inside at this time."

But the drone did find a mess.

"We're probably going to be looking for a shotgun," police said. "Drone is in the basement - there's blood all over the basement. Debris everywhere."

Pickett has been arrested in the past for home invasion, breaking and entering and a host of other crimes.

Records show Pickett was just released from prison in September 2024 after spending a couple of years behind bars.

"He's been to juvenile detention since he was very young," said Usleber. "He hasn't had the best upbringing - he's gone through his share of things.

"He is a great guy - he's got the biggest heart - he would give you anything - he would give the shirt off your back - he would - he's amazing - but he's fallen on some hard times. He's been going through a lot and unfortunately, sometimes you turn the wrong way."

Police standoff in Roseville. Inset: Donald Pickett.