Barricaded gunman surrenders to Dearborn Heights police after apartment standoff

The Brief A barricaded suspect surrendered to police in Dearborn Heights overnight. The man allegedly pointed a gun at officers and was shot by police earlier in the encounter. Negotiators made contact with the man afterward and persuaded him to surrender.



A barricaded gunman standoff ended with a surrender in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Dearborn Heights.

The backstory:

The suspect was shot by police early in the standoff after he allegedly pointed his gun at officers who were outside the apartment trying to make contact with him.

Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at Carriage Hill Apartments near Cherry Hills and John Daly roads just before midnight.

"During the encounter, the suspect pointed a firearm at an officer," Dearborn Heights police said in a statement. "The officer discharged their weapon toward the apartment in response to the threat.

"The suspect refused to exit the residence following the shooting."

Police negotiators made contact with the suspect, who confirmed he had been wounded and refused to leave the apartment.

He eventually was persuaded to surrender and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Dearborn Heights police gathered outside the Carriage Hill Apartments.