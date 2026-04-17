Barricaded man taken into custody after standoff with Southfield police

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A large police situation unfolded in Southfield Friday with a barricaded man who has been taken into custody.

The backstory:

Police roped off an area near Pennsylvania near Ariel streets around the home where an alleged domestic dispute took place and negotiations led to the man's surrender.

At 12:45 p.m. police responded to calls of a 41-year-old son allegedly attacking his 60-year-old father. The suspect had possession of a knife and access to a shotgun inside the home.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said all the occupants inside the home were able to get out. The suspect whop was in a mental crisis, allegedly used narcotics and alcohol.

Barren said that the suspect's father was not injured.

"Our officers were able to negotiate with him, and he came out peacefully," said Barren. "We did recover the knife and the shotgun. He did not use those weapons on police officers. So, a great ending to a potentially tragic situation."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.