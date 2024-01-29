Barricaded man who traded gunfire with Taylor police, charged with 14 felony counts

article

The 73-year-old suspect in a barricaded standoff leading to a gunfire exchange with Taylor police, has been charged.

Prosecutors say Rick Good shot at two police officers after emerging from his Polk Street home at 2 p.m. on Jan. 22. Taylor police responded with gunfire, wounding him in the stomach.

Good surrendered to police a short time later, ending the barricaded situation in the 11800 block of Polk just south of Goddard.

The suspect has been charged with six counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and seven counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned today in 23rd District Court and given a $500,000 cash bond with a GPS tether. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2024, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Officers were originally dispatched to Good's residence in responded to reports of a shooting. After arriving, officers saw the defendant exit from his residence armed with a shotgun.

During their encounter with the Good, it is alleged that he produced and fired the shotgun at the officers. After police traded gunfire, the suspect was wounded in the stomach.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the defendant to a local hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Some investigators, and neighbors in the area who know the man, have speculated that the chaos could be over an order to seize the man's dogs – who usually roam loose around the neighborhood.

Taylor police, Downriver SWAT and the Michigan State Police bomb squad, which brought a robot to assess the situation, were all at the scene, trying to coax the suspect out.

Allegedly, his two dogs were also aggressive. The two neighbors told FOX 2 that day they, "lived in fear" with their pets as the dogs were usually loose.



